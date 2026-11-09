Individual caught attempting to sell 80 sotix of state reserve land for 230 million soums in Jizzakh

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Individual caught attempting to sell 80 sotix of state reserve land for 230 million soums in Jizzakh

In the Bakhmal district of Jizzakh region, an individual attempting to illegally sell 80 sotix of land from the state reserve has been apprehended. He demanded 230 million soums in exchange for registering the land plot in the buyer's name.

According to the regional Department of Internal Affairs, an individual named F.X., born in 1961, promised to register a land plot in the Alami neighborhood, which lacked any legal documentation, in the buyer's name with the help of acquaintances.

The individual, who requested 230 million soums for this service, was caught by law enforcement officers during an operational event while receiving 200 million soums of the agreed amount. The funds were seized from him as material evidence.

Currently, pre-investigation checks are being conducted regarding this incident. No further details about the case have been disclosed at this time.

JizzakhBakhmalland saleDIA
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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