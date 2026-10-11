Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled

Following unexpected excitement and disorder in Samarkand, world-famous YouTuber MrBeast's (Jimmy Donaldson) personal visit to the cities of Bukhara and Khiva has been officially cancelled. Only the blogger's special film crew and vehicles have arrived in the cities, while MrBeast himself will not be coming here in person.

Following groundless reports widely circulated on social media stating "MrBeast is in Bukhara today," representatives of internal affairs bodies sent an official appeal to citizens.

Official explanation from the IAD official: "They haven't come themselves, there is no need to gather"

Ulugbek Shukurullayev, an official of the Bukhara Region Internal Affairs Department, clarified the situation through a special video message:

Personal visit denied: "Mr. Beast himself has not come to Bukhara in person. Instead, their team and vehicles have arrived and are conducting filming at historical monuments and sights," the official noted;

Call not to believe fake news: The public was asked not to spread false internet reports that "MrBeast has arrived in Bukhara" and not to create artificial hype among fans;

Concerns around the Ark: Citizens gathering around the Ark fortress and other historical sites in hopes of seeing the blogger were reminded that the YouTuber himself is not there and that safety rules must be observed.

Conclusion drawn from the chaos in Samarkand

Organizers and security structures made this decision based on the experience in Samarkand:

Prevention of crowds: In Samarkand, children and teenagers had poured out onto the streets, chasing cars and causing congestion;

Public order is a priority: To ensure the safety of narrow streets and historical monuments in Bukhara and Khiva, and to prevent pedestrian traffic from being disrupted, the blogger has abandoned direct meetings with the public.

Law enforcement agencies strictly ask the population and youth to maintain discipline and not to create congestion and artificial queues on the streets by believing groundless rumors.