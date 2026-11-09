A new rival for journalists and TV presenters: China unveils robots

·44·World
A new rival for journalists and TV presenters: China unveils robots

Two AI-powered humanoid robot TV presenters have been unveiled in China. They are designed to resemble humans and are capable of standing in front of a camera, speaking, moving naturally, and changing their facial expressions in accordance with the content of their speech.

The new robots were presented on November 5 at an artificial intelligence forum held as part of the World Media Summit in Beijing. The project was implemented in partnership between China's Xinhua News Agency and UBTECH Robotics.

One of the robots is designed as a male and the other as a female. Bionic skin, humanoid robotics, and artificial intelligence technologies were used to make their appearance as human-like as possible. Furthermore, their speech, lip movements, and facial expressions have been synchronized.

The robots are connected to an artificial intelligence platform called Xinhua Yudian. This system uses the news agency's verified database to help present the news. During the presentation, one of the robots demonstrated its capabilities by reading the news on stage.

Nevertheless, there are no confirmed plans yet to use the robots as permanent TV presenters. In the future, they could be used for tasks such as presenting news, delivering information in various languages, and interacting with audiences.

Artificial intelligenceXinhuaUBTECH RoboticsWorld Media Summit
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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