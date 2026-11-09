Bodies of suspect's parents and sister found following deadly Krakow attack

·9·World
Bodies of suspect's parents and sister found following deadly Krakow attack

During the investigation into the mass shooting that occurred in Krakow, Poland, on November 7, it was revealed that the 24-year-old suspect's parents and sister were also killed. Their bodies were found in a home in the city of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, located nearly 200 kilometers from Krakow.

According to local police, the deceased were a 53-year-old man and two women aged 52 and 21. It was later confirmed that they were the suspect's father, mother, and sister. Initial examinations revealed gunshot wounds on the bodies. Seven firearms were also seized from the residence.

As a reminder, on November 7, a 24-year-old individual drove a vehicle into the Main Square in Krakow's historic center and opened fire on random passersby. The incident resulted in six deaths and 16 injuries. Among the victims were two police officers.

The suspect, who was wounded during a shootout with police, was apprehended and hospitalized in critical condition. However, it was announced on the morning of November 9 that he had died in the hospital.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski stated that the suspect had an interest in far-right radical ideologies. Nevertheless, the investigation into the exact causes and motives of the attacks is ongoing. Investigative authorities suspect that the same individual may be responsible for both the Krakow shooting and the deaths of his family members.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the attack in Krakow as an act of terrorism. Due to the tragedy, a national period of mourning was declared in the country for November 8 and 9.

Krakow shootingPolandDonald TuskMarcin Kierwinski
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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