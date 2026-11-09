Strange incident in Orikzor: a woman attempted to throw herself from a high-voltage power pole

Videos depicting an unusual and dangerous incident in the Orikzor area have circulated on social media. The footage shows a woman who climbed a steel pole belonging to a high-voltage power transmission line and refused to come down.

According to witnesses, bystanders attempted to get the woman down several times. Even when offered money, she held onto the pole tightly and did not move.

Following this, emergency service personnel arrived at the scene and safely brought the woman down.

The videos of the incident have sparked various discussions among internet users. While some reacted with humor, such situations should be viewed not as a joke, but as a serious matter involving human life and safety.

So far, no further information has been provided regarding why the woman climbed the power pole or about her health status.