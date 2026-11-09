The most anticipated fight: UFC officially announces Shara Bullet vs. Israel Adesanya

·11·Sport
The most anticipated fight: UFC officially announces Shara Bullet vs. Israel Adesanya

The world's most prestigious martial arts league, the UFC, has officially confirmed a long-awaited middleweight clash. The rising Russian fighter Sharabutdin Magomedov (Shara Bullet), who has remained virtually undefeated, will face the organization's former ruler and legendary star Israel Adesanya.

This uncompromising bout will serve as the main event of the next major UFC fight night, taking place on December 5 of this year in Saudi Arabia.

A clash of youth and experience: Statistics of the two fighters

In this octagon battle, representatives of two different schools and styles will settle their scores:

  • Sharabutdin Magomedov (Shara Bullet):

    Having captured fans' attention with his striking style, knee strikes, and footwork, Shara has recorded 17 wins and only 1 loss in 18 professional MMA bouts. The fight against Adesanya is a key bridge for him to reach the elite level and become a contender for the championship belt;

  • Israel Adesanya ("The Last Stylebender"):

    The Nigerian star, who defended the middleweight belt for a long time, possesses immense experience in the octagon. He holds a record of 24 wins and 6 losses. For the former champion looking to reclaim the belt, this fight is an opportunity to maintain his status and return to the top.

Comparative indicators of the fighters

Indicator

Sharabutdin Magomedov (Shara Bullet)

Israel Adesanya

Number of fights

18

30

Wins

17

24

Losses

1

6

Primary status

Middleweight star, contender

Former two-time UFC champion

Fight date and location

December 5, Saudi Arabia (Main event)

December 5, Saudi Arabia (Main event)

The intrigue of the tournament in Saudi Arabia

The Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, has become the center of the biggest martial arts cards in recent years. The clash between Magomedov and Adesanya is expected to be not only the main event of the evening but also a defining moment that will completely reset the balance of power in the middleweight division.

It is clear that the winner will become a direct contender for the division's current championship belt.

UFCSharabutdin MagomedovIsrael AdesanyaMMA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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