Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?

Reports circulated on social media claiming that famous American blogger MrBeast left Uzbekistan for security reasons following a massive gathering of fans in Samarkand. Even CNN's Instagram page published footage from Samarkand, stating that the blogger's team might cancel the trip. However, the Art and Culture Development Foundation of Uzbekistan provided an official comment on these reports.

According to the Foundation, Jimmy Donaldson's visit to Uzbekistan was planned from the very beginning to cover the cities of Tashkent and Samarkand. The travel itinerary was organized based on a pre-agreed and approved schedule with MrBeast's team.

The official statement emphasized that not a single item in the visit program was canceled. The blogger's departure date from Uzbekistan had also been predetermined. Furthermore, other members of the production crew are continuing filming in other regions of the country in accordance with the plan.

The Foundation expressed gratitude to the residents and guests of Tashkent and Samarkand for the warm welcome given to MrBeast and his team. It was noted that additional information regarding the visit will be published on official channels.

To recap, MrBeast arrived in Tashkent on October 9 as part of a public event organized on the initiative of the Art and Culture Development Foundation of Uzbekistan.

Jimmy Donaldson is famous for his high-budget YouTube videos, various competitions, and massive cash prizes. Over 500 million users in total subscribe to his channels. The blogger is also known for his participation in charity projects.