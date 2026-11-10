Strong winds topple construction barriers in Tashkent: drivers issued a warning

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Strong winds topple construction barriers in Tashkent: drivers issued a warning

In Tashkent's Yunusabad district, strong winds caused temporary barriers at a BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) construction site to collapse.

According to reports, the inadequately secured construction barriers were blown onto the roadway by the wind. As a result, the space available for vehicle traffic narrowed, leading to traffic congestion in some directions.

The intensifying wind is increasing the risk of other temporary barriers in the area collapsing as well. This poses a threat not only to traffic flow but also to the safety of road users.

In this regard, drivers are urged to maintain a safe speed, drive cautiously, and remain vigilant when passing through construction zones on roads where BRT work is ongoing in the Yunusabad district.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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