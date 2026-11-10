Turned a Damas into a bathroom: an Uzbek man's unusual invention is being discussed on the internet!

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Turned a Damas into a bathroom: an Uzbek man's unusual invention is being discussed on the internet!

A video showing a young man who turned a Damas vehicle into a nearly full-fledged bathroom has gone viral on social media. His unusual idea has amazed internet users and sparked many humorous comments.

In the video, the young man can be seen installing a water mixer, a shower head, and even a water heater inside the car cabin. As a result, a unique bathroom equipped with the essentials for daily washing has emerged inside an ordinary Damas.

This unusual modification has drawn mixed reactions among internet users. While some admire the young man's ingenuity and creativity, others are skeptical about the practical utility of such an idea.

In particular, the presence of a shower and water heating system inside a car cabin was an unexpected solution for many. Some describe it as a unique invention, while others jokingly note that the purpose of the Damas has completely changed.

In your opinion, is turning a car into a bathroom a brilliant piece of creativity or an excessively unusual act?

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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