28-year-old Ghanaian man lies in a coffin in a cemetery for 3 days in hopes of gaining wealth

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28-year-old Ghanaian man lies in a coffin in a cemetery for 3 days in hopes of gaining wealth

A 28-year-old citizen of Ghana is said to have spent three days inside a coffin in a cemetery after performing an unusual ritual to attract money and wealth. This was reported by the publication "My Joy Online".

The strange incident was uncovered after a local hunter noticed an unattended coffin in the cemetery while out for a walk. His dogs ran toward the coffin and began acting restlessly. Suspicious, the man suspected that someone might be inside.

The hunter approached the coffin and urged the person inside to come out. Only after threatening to use his weapon did a man emerge from the coffin. It turned out that he was the owner of a local pharmacy outlet.

Shortly after, a traditional healer who was collecting medicinal plants in the area also passed by. Together, they took the man to the village. News of this unusual incident spread quickly, and a large group of local residents gathered to learn the details. Some citizens suggested calling the police to clarify the situation.

According to preliminary assumptions, the man stayed in the coffin for three days as part of an ancient ritual in hopes of attracting money and wealth. He was later handed over to law enforcement agencies to determine all the details of the incident.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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