Tablets may replace heavy textbooks in Kyrgyzstan schools

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Tablets may replace heavy textbooks in Kyrgyzstan schools

Kyrgyzstan plans to fully transition schools to electronic textbooks within five to six years. President Sadyr Japarov announced this during a meeting with residents of the Alamudun district.

The decision was prompted by parents complaining that their children carry heavy backpacks, leading to back and neck pain. The content of certain textbooks has also been subject to criticism.

Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbayeva stated that the quality, weight, and content of the textbooks will be re-examined. Following requests from parents, primary school books have already been divided into parts covering two semesters.

Sadyr Japarov noted that there are plans to provide students with tablets and electronic textbooks in the future. He emphasized that while tablets may be more expensive initially, they offer the potential for long-term use.

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