Parents of students who fought in Yunusabad held accountable

A fight broke out between school students in the Yunusabad district of Tashkent. Administrative reports were drawn up against the parents of the minors in connection with the incident.

According to the Main Internal Affairs Directorate of Tashkent, the incident occurred on September 7 at around 13:20 in front of multi-story residential buildings in the “Shoshtepa” neighborhood while students were returning home after classes.

Reports indicate that three students born in 2009 and one student born in 2011 got into an argument. Public order was disturbed during the altercation. Other students present at the scene intervened, calmed the situation down, and prevented the fight from escalating further.

Regarding the incident, a discussion was held at the school where the students study, involving the students themselves, their parents, and the school administration. Colonel Mahkam Vafoyev, head of the district Internal Affairs Department, also attended the event.

Following the discussion, administrative reports were drawn up against the parents of the minors who violated public order under Article 41 of the Administrative Responsibility Code — failure to fulfill obligations regarding the upbringing and education of children.