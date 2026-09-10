Parents of students who fought in Yunusabad held accountable

·66·Society
Parents of students who fought in Yunusabad held accountable

A fight broke out between school students in the Yunusabad district of Tashkent. Administrative reports were drawn up against the parents of the minors in connection with the incident.

According to the Main Internal Affairs Directorate of Tashkent, the incident occurred on September 7 at around 13:20 in front of multi-story residential buildings in the “Shoshtepa” neighborhood while students were returning home after classes.

Reports indicate that three students born in 2009 and one student born in 2011 got into an argument. Public order was disturbed during the altercation. Other students present at the scene intervened, calmed the situation down, and prevented the fight from escalating further.

Regarding the incident, a discussion was held at the school where the students study, involving the students themselves, their parents, and the school administration. Colonel Mahkam Vafoyev, head of the district Internal Affairs Department, also attended the event.

Following the discussion, administrative reports were drawn up against the parents of the minors who violated public order under Article 41 of the Administrative Responsibility Code — failure to fulfill obligations regarding the upbringing and education of children.

ТошкентЮнусободшколажанжалўқувчилармаъмурий баённомаШоштепа
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Wedding of the Year in Tashkent: Former Kyrgyz official throws lavish wedding for his sonWedding of the Year in Tashkent: Former Kyrgyz official throws lavish wedding for his sonToday, 14:27Body of second son found among father and two sons who drowned in CharvakBody of second son found among father and two sons who drowned in CharvakToday, 14:08Housewife in Qamashi reads a book and wins 50 million soumsHousewife in Qamashi reads a book and wins 50 million soumsToday, 11:194 kg of drugs found in a parcel from Germany in Tashkent4 kg of drugs found in a parcel from Germany in TashkentToday, 10:3814 "droppers" of an online drug store detained in Tashkent14 "droppers" of an online drug store detained in TashkentToday, 10:35September 10 — A day to remember the value of loved ones once again: who will you meet today?September 10 — A day to remember the value of loved ones once again: who will you meet today?Today, 08:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)
A large sum of money found on the Tashkent–Karshi train — IIV report
A large sum of money found on the Tashkent–Karshi train — IIV report
A Girl from Fergana Married an Indian Man
A Girl from Fergana Married an Indian Man