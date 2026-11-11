Case of 13-year-old girl raped in Kokand reclassified to more serious charges

A significant development has occurred in the investigation into the crime committed against a 13-year-old girl in the city of Kokand. The criminal case, initially opened under a lighter article, has been reclassified to a more serious one. This was reported by the Children's Ombudsman.

It is reported that the incident took place on September 28, 2026. Initially, a criminal case was initiated regarding the situation under Article 128 of the Criminal Code.

However, on November 9, the city prosecutor's office changed the legal qualification of the case. The incident is now being investigated as a crime of rape against a person under the age of 14, under Article 118, Part 4 of the Criminal Code.

This article provides for a penalty of 15 to 25 years of imprisonment or life imprisonment.

The suspect was previously arrested. At present, preliminary investigative actions are ongoing. Additionally, the victim is being provided with the necessary psychological and legal assistance.