Saida Mirziyoyeva responded to the violence case against a 5-year-old girl in Namangan

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Saida Mirziyoyeva responded to the violence case against a 5-year-old girl in Namangan

Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva commented on the reports of sexual violence against a 5-year-old girl in a kindergarten in Namangan region. She emphasized that the strictest punishment should be applied for this crime.

Saida Mirziyoyeva stated on her Telegram channel that she was aware of the incident in Namangan and strongly condemned the situation.

She noted that the issue of further strengthening responsibility for such crimes should be considered. In particular, she expressed the opinion that the death penalty should be applied for extremely grave sexual crimes against minors.

According to reports, the incident occurred at one of the state preschool educational institutions in Uchkurgan district, Namangan region. On September 12, a criminal case was initiated regarding the incident under Article 118, Part 4 of the Criminal Code — rape of a person under fourteen years of age, and Article 112, Part 1.

The suspect, K.M., was detained on the same day in accordance with procedural order, and a preventive measure of detention was applied against him. Preliminary investigative actions on the criminal case are currently ongoing.

Saida Mirziyoyeva also stated that officials who failed to protect the child and created the conditions for this situation through their negligence must also be given a legal assessment.

At present, the suspect's guilt has not been confirmed by a legally binding court verdict. According to current legislation, Article 118, Part 4 of the Criminal Code provides for imprisonment from 15 to 20 years for rape committed against a person under fourteen years of age.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. The Children's Ombudsman stated that she is monitoring the ensuring of the legal interests of the victimized child.

Saida MirziyoyevaNamangan regionUchkurgan districtChildren's Ombudsman
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