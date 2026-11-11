Uzbek model reveals horrific story involving Epstein

Roza (a pseudonym), who moved from Uzbekistan to the US to start a modeling career, has spoken out about the harrowing events involving the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She claims that her modeling agency sent her to Epstein's Florida home twice for photoshoots. Roza accuses the agency's management of failing to ensure her safety. This was reported by the BBC.

Sent to Epstein's home at age 18

Roza says that a month after arriving in the US in 2009, she was sent by the American branch of MC2 Model Management to Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach residence twice for photoshoots.

At that time, Epstein was serving a sentence for sex crimes committed against a minor. Despite this, he was allowed to work outside the prison during the day.

Roza states that the agency's then-president for the US, Jeff Fuller, was aware of where she was going. After the photoshoots, Epstein offered the girl a job as his assistant. Later, he regularly committed sexual assault against the model.

"My agency's job was to protect me, but they failed to do so. Instead, they put me in danger. They should be held accountable for this," says Roza.