Uzbek model reveals horrific story involving Epstein
Roza (a pseudonym), who moved from Uzbekistan to the US to start a modeling career, has spoken out about the harrowing events involving the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She claims that her modeling agency sent her to Epstein's Florida home twice for photoshoots. Roza accuses the agency's management of failing to ensure her safety. This was reported by the BBC.
Sent to Epstein's home at age 18
Roza says that a month after arriving in the US in 2009, she was sent by the American branch of MC2 Model Management to Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach residence twice for photoshoots.
At that time, Epstein was serving a sentence for sex crimes committed against a minor. Despite this, he was allowed to work outside the prison during the day.
Roza states that the agency's then-president for the US, Jeff Fuller, was aware of where she was going. After the photoshoots, Epstein offered the girl a job as his assistant. Later, he regularly committed sexual assault against the model.
"My agency's job was to protect me, but they failed to do so. Instead, they put me in danger. They should be held accountable for this," says Roza.
Agency head's actions also raise suspicion
During their investigation, BBC journalists found a financial document showing that Jeff Fuller had booked Roza's return ticket to Palm Beach. However, Fuller had previously stated that he was unaware of the model's visits to Epstein's home. He did not respond to further questions from BBC journalists.
Documents related to Epstein released by the US Department of Justice note that at least 10 models from the MC2 agency had met or been in contact with him.
According to the documents, Epstein gave $1 million to this modeling agency in 2005. However, two years later, the agency's owners claimed he had no connection to the company.
The BBC investigation also found that the agency's former agent, Ramzi Elkolli, and director, Faith Kates, had close ties to Epstein.
Another model shares her experience
During the investigation, another model named Simona (a pseudonym) also revealed her experiences. She says that Epstein sexually assaulted her more than 200 times.
Simona met Epstein at the age of 20. She later left her modeling career and became his assistant. For nearly two years, Epstein controlled her financial and personal life.
According to her, Epstein also introduced her to Faith Kates, the head of Next Management, one of the world's largest modeling agencies. During the meeting, Kates suggested she get plastic surgery and sent the surgeon's information to Epstein.
However, Kates' lawyers stated that their client was deceived by Epstein and was unaware of his criminal activities. Kates also denied suggesting plastic surgery to the models.
Those who helped Epstein may also be held accountable
Following these events, New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie proposed a bill that would expand the ability to prosecute individuals who may have been involved in Epstein's crimes.
According to the bill, the possibility of prosecuting individuals who were aware or should have been aware of Epstein's criminal activities is being considered.
By sharing her story, Roza has called on other victims not to remain silent. She emphasizes that even though years have passed, justice has not yet been served for her.
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