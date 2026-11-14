Illegal hunters injure Eco-police officer in Bukhara

A routine raid was conducted in the Peshku district of the Bukhara region as part of efforts to combat the illegal exploitation of natural resources. Unfortunately, the operation took an unexpected and violent turn, resulting in resistance against an Eco-police officer and causing him bodily harm.

Crime in a protected area

The incident occurred in the protected natural area of the "Qoraqir" massif in the Peshku district. While patrolling the area, Eco-police officers spotted a suspicious UAZ vehicle and stopped it for inspection.

It was discovered that 5 citizens residing in the Peshku district, who were inside the vehicle, had illegally hunted a total of 13 hares using prohibited hunting methods. They were in possession of a banned night-vision device and a hunting weapon.

Disobedience to legal orders and injury

When the Eco-police officers attempted to stop the offenders and conduct an inspection, the individuals refused to admit to their actions, disobeyed the officers' lawful orders, and offered active resistance.

As a result of the confrontation, one of the Eco-police officers sustained serious bodily injuries. He is currently hospitalized, and according to doctors, his condition is stable.

Event chronology Details Location Peshku district, "Qoraqir" massif Time During a raid inspection Number of offenders 5 people Animals hunted 13 hares Measures taken Officer is in the hospital, investigation is underway

Measures taken and investigation activities

Officers from the district Department of Internal Affairs were immediately called to the scene. Currently, pre-investigation activities are being conducted by the district police regarding this incident. It is expected that a criminal case will be initiated against the offenders in accordance with relevant legislation, and they will be held accountable.

Do you think legislation should be further strengthened to combat illegal hunting and the illegal exploitation of natural resources in protected areas? Leave your opinion in the comments!