Illegal hunters injure Eco-police officer in Bukhara

2 min read47
Illegal hunters injure Eco-police officer in Bukhara

A routine raid was conducted in the Peshku district of the Bukhara region as part of efforts to combat the illegal exploitation of natural resources. Unfortunately, the operation took an unexpected and violent turn, resulting in resistance against an Eco-police officer and causing him bodily harm.

Crime in a protected area

The incident occurred in the protected natural area of the "Qoraqir" massif in the Peshku district. While patrolling the area, Eco-police officers spotted a suspicious UAZ vehicle and stopped it for inspection.

It was discovered that 5 citizens residing in the Peshku district, who were inside the vehicle, had illegally hunted a total of 13 hares using prohibited hunting methods. They were in possession of a banned night-vision device and a hunting weapon.

Illegal hunters injure Eco-police officer in Bukhara

Disobedience to legal orders and injury

When the Eco-police officers attempted to stop the offenders and conduct an inspection, the individuals refused to admit to their actions, disobeyed the officers' lawful orders, and offered active resistance.

As a result of the confrontation, one of the Eco-police officers sustained serious bodily injuries. He is currently hospitalized, and according to doctors, his condition is stable.

Event chronology

Details

Location

Peshku district, "Qoraqir" massif

Time

During a raid inspection

Number of offenders

5 people

Animals hunted

13 hares

Measures taken

Officer is in the hospital, investigation is underway

Measures taken and investigation activities

Officers from the district Department of Internal Affairs were immediately called to the scene. Currently, pre-investigation activities are being conducted by the district police regarding this incident. It is expected that a criminal case will be initiated against the offenders in accordance with relevant legislation, and they will be held accountable.

Do you think legislation should be further strengthened to combat illegal hunting and the illegal exploitation of natural resources in protected areas? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Society