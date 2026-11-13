Uzbekistan to introduce alimony payments based on cost of living

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Uzbekistan to introduce alimony payments based on cost of living

An important step has been taken in Uzbekistan to further strengthen the protection of women's and children's rights and combat discrimination against them. Within the framework of seven national programs aimed at enhancing human dignity, plans are underway to implement a system for fairly determining the amount of alimony paid by parents for their minor children, based on the cost of living.

Presidential decree and new project timelines

These measures are reflected in a document approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan dated November 10, 2026. According to the decree, a special draft resolution on calculating alimony for minor children based on actual living expenses and implementing a fair system is to be developed by June 2027.

Reform and new system directions

Key requirements and deadlines

Calculating alimony amounts

Fair determination based on actual living expenses

Draft resolution deadline

Development and preparation by June 2027

Legal basis

Presidential decree dated November 10, 2026

Additional social measures

Protection orders, early risk detection, and confidential reporting procedures

Measures to strengthen the protection of women's and children's rights

The new initiative is not limited to alimony issues but also includes comprehensive social-legal mechanisms. Specifically, the project envisions the implementation of the following important tasks:

  • Protection orders and services: Integrating protection orders, social-legal services, and early risk detection mechanisms;

  • Confidentiality and urgency: Introducing procedures for the confidential and prompt handling of citizens' reports;

  • Special training courses: Organizing special training courses for law enforcement officers focused on protecting the rights of children and women.

At the same time, special attention will be paid to creating a system for ensuring quality education and the comprehensive development of talents for the children of citizens currently working abroad as labor migrants.

In your opinion, what practical results will the introduction of a system that adjusts alimony amounts to actual living expenses have on family relationships and increasing responsibility? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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