Bibisara Assaubayeva defeats world's No. 12 chess player

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Bibisara Assaubayeva defeats world's No. 12 chess player

Kazakhstani chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva has recorded a sensational result at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot 2026 super tournament currently taking place in Budapest. She defeated India's Arjun Erigaisi. Erigaisi is ranked 12th in the FIDE open category. This was reported by Zakon.kz.

The Indian chess player has a rating of 2746, while Assaubayeva's rating is 2532. However, in the return match, Erigaisi managed to get his revenge. Based on the results of the two games, each opponent secured one victory.

In the matches held on November 13, Assaubayeva also played two games against India's Vaishali Rameshbabu. While the Kazakhstani chess player won the first game, Vaishali prevailed in the return match. Thus, Assaubayeva brought her total points in the group to 8.

In Group D, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave is leading with 12 points. Hans Niemann is in second place with 9 points, and Arjun Erigaisi is in third place, also with 9 points. Assaubayeva currently holds fourth place with 8 points.

Arjun Erigaisi and Bibisara Assaubayeva shake hands in front of a chessboard.

Uzbekistan's representative Nodirbek Abdusattorov is also participating in the tournament. In his two games against Jorden van Foreest in Group A, he lost one and drew the other. He currently has 5 points.

In Group A, Alireza Firouzja is leading with 11 points. Jorden van Foreest is in second place with 8 points.

The Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot 2026 is being held in Budapest from November 10 to 20. It features 24 of the world's strongest chess players.

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