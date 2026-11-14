An unprecedented and deeply tragic incident has occurred in Spanish football. A strict disciplinary measure has been imposed on Jesus Owono, the goalkeeper for FC Andorra. His reckless action on the pitch resulted in the death of Tenerife midfielder Jesus de Miguel.

Strict decision by the Disciplinary Committee

The Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, having thoroughly investigated the incident, decided to suspend Jesus Owono for 12 matches. Experts note that this is one of the most severe penalties provided for under current regulations.

Details of the incident and penalty Indicators Date November 2 (Segunda match) Participants Jesus Owono (FC Andorra) and Jesus de Miguel (Tenerife) Penalty imposed 12-match suspension Result of the tragedy Death of the 30-year-old midfielder

How did the tragedy happen?

During a match held on November 2 of this year as part of the Spanish Segunda, goalkeeper Owono struck opposing player de Miguel hard in the chest with his foot.