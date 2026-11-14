Goalkeeper who caused footballer's death suspended for 12 matches

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Goalkeeper who caused footballer's death suspended for 12 matches

An unprecedented and deeply tragic incident has occurred in Spanish football. A strict disciplinary measure has been imposed on Jesus Owono, the goalkeeper for FC Andorra. His reckless action on the pitch resulted in the death of Tenerife midfielder Jesus de Miguel.

Strict decision by the Disciplinary Committee

The Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, having thoroughly investigated the incident, decided to suspend Jesus Owono for 12 matches. Experts note that this is one of the most severe penalties provided for under current regulations.

Details of the incident and penalty

Indicators

Date

November 2 (Segunda match)

Participants

Jesus Owono (FC Andorra) and Jesus de Miguel (Tenerife)

Penalty imposed

12-match suspension

Result of the tragedy

Death of the 30-year-old midfielder

How did the tragedy happen?

During a match held on November 2 of this year as part of the Spanish Segunda, goalkeeper Owono struck opposing player de Miguel hard in the chest with his foot.

The pitch medics managed to resuscitate the player directly at the stadium. However, the 30-year-old midfielder, who was immediately hospitalized, passed away the following day due to the severe injuries he sustained. This news has shaken the entire football community.

The goalkeeper's mental state and statement

Jesus Owono, who also represents the Equatorial Guinea national team, is taking this tragedy very hard. According to media reports, the Andorra goalkeeper is suffering from severe depression: he is barely attending training, rarely leaves his home, and has sought psychological help due to extreme stress.

Previously, Owono had expressed his condolences to the family and fans of the late Jesus de Miguel in a statement on social media. This incident forces us to once again seriously reflect on issues of safety and mutual respect in sports.

In your opinion, what other strict measures should be taken to prevent such extremely dangerous and reckless actions on sports fields? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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