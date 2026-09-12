Ecological Police officer tragically killed in Syrdarya — 3 suspects behind bars

A horrific tragedy occurred in Syrdarya region involving the death of a law enforcement officer while on duty. Eco-Police Inspector Mirzo Botirov, who went on a night raid to protect nature and combat illegal fishing, faced fierce resistance from poachers, fell into the water, and died. Lawbreakers destroying nature using electric rods not only disobeyed the state official to hide their crimes, but also actively resisted him, causing severe consequences. As a result of prompt measures taken by law enforcement agencies, 3 individuals involved in the incident were detained, and criminal cases under severe articles have been initiated against them. So, what actually happened by the water on the night of September 9, how was the body of the late inspector found, and what severe punishment awaits the detained poachers?

Night raid and bloody clash: Details of the September 9 tragedy

The initial chronology of the terrible incident in Syrdarya is as follows:

Destruction with an electric rod: On September 9, a group of individuals engaged in illegal fishing using electric rods, which are strictly prohibited and cause enormous damage to nature;

Resistance to legal demand: Eco-Police Inspector Mirzo Botirov approached them to stop the illegal actions and apprehend the lawbreakers, but the poachers resisted;

Falling into the water and death: As a result of the fierce struggle and active resistance, the inspector fell into the water and tragically drowned;

The sad discovery on September 10: As a result of tireless efforts by rescue and search teams, the body of Mirzo Botirov was pulled out of the water on September 10.

3 individuals detained: Cases initiated under 3 severe articles

The poachers' attack on a state representative prompted sharp and decisive measures from law enforcement agencies:

Immediate arrest: 3 suspects attempting to flee the scene were detained as a result of operational measures;

Article 202 of the Criminal Code: The suspects are charged with violating the procedure for using the animal or plant world, including illegal fishing;

Article 219 of the Criminal Code: The process of holding them strictly accountable under the article on resisting a government representative or a person performing civic duty has begun;

Article 102 of the Criminal Code: Appropriate procedural charges are also being brought regarding involuntary manslaughter;

Preliminary investigation in full swing: Currently, the investigative team is conducting investigative actions to give a legal assessment to all participants of the event and the actions of each of them.

Poaching is an attempt not only on nature, but also on human life!

This sad event shows how dangerous criminal groups hunting with electric rods and prohibited weapons have become across the country:

Electric rod — savagery: Although this method, which destroys all living creatures in the water, is considered a serious crime by law, certain greedy individuals still use it;

The need to protect inspectors' lives: The issue of ensuring the safety of inspectors serving in the field of ecology and nature conservation and fully equipping them with special technical and defensive means is coming to the agenda;

Inescapability of punishment: Every person responsible for the death of Inspector Mirzo Botirov while performing his official duty must be held accountable based on the strictest requirements of the law.

Mirzo Botirov will be remembered as a true devotee of duty who sacrificed his life to preserve natural resources. The criminals responsible for his death will answer before the court.

In your opinion, should the legislative punitive measures against poachers destroying nature and resisting inspectors be further tightened? Is it not time to provide Eco-Police officers with weapons and powerful protection means during night raids? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis dedicated to the memory of the officer who died while on duty with all our compatriots!