7 cases of pregnancy among 15–16-year-old girls recorded in Tashkent

Between January and September 2026, 7 cases of pregnancy among 15–16-year-old girls were identified in Tashkent. During the same period last year, 7 cases were also recorded in this age group.

This was stated in the decision of the Tashkent City Council of People's Deputies dated November 13. The document analyzes efforts regarding the protection of public health, disease prevention, and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle in the capital.

According to the report, the number of women who gave birth again within two years in the first nine months of 2026 reached 2,054. This is 133 more than the 1,921 recorded in the same period of 2025.

The number of women who gave birth to their fourth and fifth child was 3,149. This is 22 fewer compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, 2,898 births were recorded among women over the age of 35. In January–September 2025, this figure stood at 2,758.

The report indicates that 41,993 live births occurred in the capital in the first nine months of 2026. This is 5,710 fewer than the 47,703 recorded in the same period last year. However, open data from the National Statistics Committee shows 41,127 births recorded for Tashkent city.

At the same time, 5 cases of maternal mortality were observed during the reporting period. In the same period of 2025, this figure was 6. The maternal mortality ratio remained at 11.9 per 100,000 live births.

The Council's decision also sets the task of organizing preventive work with educational institutions, neighborhoods, and families to prevent cases of pregnancy among 15–16-year-old girls.