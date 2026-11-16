New regulations for bank cards and P2P transfers have come into effect in Uzbekistan
New amendments have been implemented in Uzbekistan to further strengthen the security of remote financial services and protect citizens' funds from fraudsters. This Central Bank regulation fundamentally changes the procedures for bank cards, online transfers, and registration in applications.
P2P transfers and full bank liability
Banks and payment organizations will now independently set the maximum amount for P2P (card-to-card) transfers that do not require confirmation via OTP-code or an alternative method. All transfers exceeding this set limit will strictly require mandatory confirmation.
Most importantly, if fraud or illegal activity occurs in transfers that did not require confirmation, full liability is placed on the bank or payment organization.
New procedure areas
Key terms and requirements
P2P limits
Independently set by banks and payment organizations
Fraud liability
The bank is liable for losses incurred in unconfirmed transfers
Relative's number
Those whose phone number is in the name of a close relative can also register by confirming the relationship
Biometric control
Mandatory for app registration, password recovery, and login from another device
Numbers in the name of relatives and biometric identification
According to the new rules, a user can register in a banking application even if their phone number is registered in the name of a close relative. For this, it is only required to officially confirm the relevant kinship.
At the same time, biometric identification has been made mandatory for processes such as new registration in the app, password recovery, or logging into an account from another device. However, biometrics are not required when linking a bank card to the app — for this, simple confirmation via OTP-code is sufficient.
Card security and additional warnings
When logging into an account from another device or resetting a password, existing cards in the app are not deleted. They are temporarily set to an inactive state and can be easily reactivated by the user using an OTP-code.
Additionally, if any malicious software or remote access tool is detected on the user's device, the bank will immediately issue a strict warning to the client via both SMS and PUSH notifications.
In your opinion, how much will these new requirements aimed at ensuring the security of bank cards and transfers help reduce fraud cases? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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