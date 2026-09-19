Over 4.1 thousand appeals to the Central Bank in 6 months: What is happening in the financial market?

Controversial issues between customers and financial institutions, as well as cybersecurity problems, are significantly escalating in Uzbekistan's banking and financial system. According to the official report published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a total of 4.1 thousand appeals were received from individuals and legal entities during the first six months of 2026, which is precisely 6.9 percent more compared to the same period last year. The largest share of public dissatisfaction traditionally fell on bank loans — the number of complaints regarding lending issues jumped from 1.2 thousand to 2 thousand at once.

However, the most alarming and sensational aspect of the report was the sharp increase in appeals related to plastic cards and financial fraud: complaints in this area increased by almost four times, reaching 956 from the previous 245. The regulator noted that 3 thousand of the received appeals were resolved positively, detailed legal explanations were provided for 684 of them, 71 were forwarded to relevant agencies, and another 318 applications were under review as of July 1.

So, why is public dissatisfaction with bank loans growing so much, what risks do a 4-fold increase in the theft of funds from plastic cards indicate, and what measures must the Central Bank take to protect citizens' money?

"4-fold cyber risk and credit pressure": Appeal statistics in figures

Main areas of complaints received by the Central Bank:

Bank loans — absolute leader (2,000): Dissatisfaction regarding loan acquisition, interest rates, collection pressure, and contract terms increased from 1.2 thousand to 2 thousand;

Plastic cards and fraud (956): Complaints regarding illegal withdrawal of money from bank cards and cyber fraud increased by nearly 4 times compared to last year's figure of 245;

Deposits and cash issues: Appeals regarding deposits increased from 73 to 135, and cash operations from 125 to 170;

Remote services: Disruptions and problems in mobile applications and online banking services increased from 172 to 259;

Decreased areas: Appeals regarding payment systems and cashless settlements decreased from 441 to 365, and foreign exchange regulation from 73 to 66.

"3 thousand positive solutions and 318 open applications": What are the results?

Distribution of measures taken by the Central Bank:

3,000 appeals satisfied: The legal demands of citizens and entrepreneurs were ensured to be resolved positively by commercial banks;

684 legal explanations: Official response letters regarding legislative norms and contract clauses were sent to applicants;

71 forwarded cases: Issues outside the jurisdiction were transferred to law enforcement agencies and other government bodies;

318 applications under supervision: As of July 1, verification and study work on hundreds of appeals continues.

Economic and security analysis: Experts' conclusion

Assessment of financial analysts and experts:

Popularization of consumer loans: The geometric progression growth in the number of borrowers and the heavy burden of interest are increasing citizens' disputes with banks;

Cyber hygiene and fraud epidemic: A 4-fold increase in complaints regarding plastic cards indicates that fraudsters' methods of fake links (phishing), social engineering, and obtaining SMS codes have become drastically more complicated;

Strict requirement for commercial banks: Experts are calling on the Central Bank to strengthen anti-fraud systems of commercial banks and increase their responsibility for the security of customer data.

The growing number of appeals to the Central Bank clearly demonstrates the increased activity of the population in protecting their financial rights, while also highlighting the need to further strengthen control and security in the banking sector.

In your opinion, is the 4-fold increase in money theft from bank plastic cards and financial fraud caused by the gullibility of the population or the weakness of commercial banks' security systems? What reforms do you think are needed to reduce disputes arising over bank loans? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the current problem in our country's financial market with all your relatives and friends!