Attendance in kindergartens is now maintained online: Biometric control and new procedures introduced

All state preschool education organizations in Uzbekistan have completely abandoned paperwork and launched an online attendance recording system for staff and children.

Starting from September 1, 2026, the practice of maintaining electronic attendance through the "Kindergarten" information system was launched in all state preschool education organizations and "Early Development Centers" across the republic.

How is children's attendance recorded?

According to the new procedure, the arrival of pupils at the kindergarten is confirmed via a mobile application and modern biometric identification tools:

Time limit: Attendance is recorded in the established manner on each working day from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM .

Menu and expenses: With the entry of daily electronic attendance into the system, the daily consumption of food products prepared for children based on the "Single Seasonal Menu" is calculated fully automatically, without human intervention.

What changes are there for employees?

The new digital system also applies to the activities of educators and staff:

The arrival and departure of employees are also recorded directly through biometric identification, within the working hours specified in their employment contracts.

Based on these records, the monthly working hours timesheet is generated automatically, preventing errors related to the human factor.

This system serves to ensure transparency in kindergartens, put an end to excessive or improper spending of food products, and strengthen labor discipline among employees.