In the first 10 months of 2026, 231 citizens lost their lives due to workplace accidents in Uzbekistan. During this period, 771 production-related accidents were recorded across the country. This was reported by the State Labor Inspectorate.

According to the inspectorate's data, a total of 847 employees were injured as a result of these accidents. This figure is nearly 16 percent higher compared to the 742 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Of these incidents, 38 were group accidents, 542 resulted in severe consequences, and 189 ended in fatalities. Additionally, 2 minor accidents were recorded.

Among the victims, 586 people sustained serious injuries, and 30 suffered minor injuries. It was not possible to save the lives of 231 employees. During the same period last year, this number stood at 194.

In which sectors are accidents most frequent?

When analyzed by sector, the highest number of accidents occurred in the industrial and manufacturing sector — 259 cases. This is followed by the construction sector with 217 cases, and other areas with 169 cases.

Additionally, 36 accidents occurred in trade and services, 26 in transport and logistics, and 23 in agriculture and water management. In the healthcare and social services sector, 23 cases were identified, while 18 cases were recorded in educational institutions.

Tashkent city ranks first

By region, the highest number of accidents was recorded in Tashkent city — 155 cases. Tashkent region ranked second with 106 cases, and Kashkadarya region took third place with 71 cases.

In Navoi region, 65 accidents were observed, in Bukhara 63, and in each of the Andijan and Samarkand regions, 54 accidents were recorded.

The lowest indicators were in Khorezm region with 20 cases, Jizzakh region with 21 cases, and Surkhandarya region with 24 cases.

The statistics demonstrate that the issue of adhering to occupational safety requirements and protecting the lives of employees remains critical.