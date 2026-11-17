Uzbekistan's industrial products, modern technologies, and major investment projects are being showcased in Oman today. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the "Made in Uzbekistan" industrial exhibition organized at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat. The exhibition presented our country's capabilities across various sectors, ranging from mining and metallurgy to electrical engineering, energy, and the food industry, as well as plans for the construction of New Tashkent. The main goal of the exhibition is to showcase Uzbekistan's production potential on the international stage, while also establishing new cooperation ties with Omani companies and expanding opportunities for implementing joint projects. "Made in Uzbekistan" exhibition in Muscat: which sectors were showcased? The head of our state visited the exhibition accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said.

The exposition organized under the name "Made in Uzbekistan" featured products, developments, and promising projects that reflect our country's economic and industrial potential. In particular, achievements and capabilities in the following areas were demonstrated: mining and metallurgical industry;

electrical engineering and electronics;

energy;

transport, logistics, and aviation;

agriculture;

food industry. Additionally, plans for the construction of the city of New Tashkent were presented at the exhibition. This project was one of the key presentations demonstrating Uzbekistan's approaches to modern urban planning and future development plans. Uzbek and Omani companies presented joint projects Representatives of major companies from both countries also participated in the exhibition. They presented joint projects within the framework of mutual cooperation and provided information on plans to implement these initiatives. These dialogues are significant in terms of enriching economic relations between Uzbekistan and Oman with practical projects, strengthening industrial cooperation, and opening new investment opportunities. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized the need to further expand cooperation between the leading enterprises of the two countries. It was also noted that special attention should be paid to exchanging experience and introducing modern technologies.