At a time when relations between Uzbekistan and Oman are reaching a new level, the leaders of the two countries recognized each other's services with the highest state awards. At a solemn ceremony held in Muscat, Shavkat Mirziyoyev was awarded Oman's "Al-Said" Order, and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said was awarded Uzbekistan's "Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik" (Order of Friendship of the Highest Degree). This mutual awarding holds a broader significance than a simple diplomatic ceremony. It served as a symbolic expression of the commitment to further strengthen friendship, political trust, and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations. Mirziyoyev awarded Oman's highest state honor During the solemn ceremony, the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, awarded the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with the Sultanate's highest state award — the "Al-Said" Order.

This high recognition was granted for the head of state's immense contribution to strengthening friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Oman and for elevating multifaceted cooperation to a qualitatively new level. Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his sincere gratitude to the Sultan of Oman for this award. The President emphasized that he accepts this recognition not only as a personal honor but as a high assessment of the entire people of Uzbekistan and the long-standing friendship and solid cooperation between the two countries. Haitham bin Tariq awarded Uzbekistan's "Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik" Order During the ceremony, the President of Uzbekistan also awarded the Sultan of Oman with a high state honor. Haitham bin Tariq Al Said was presented with the "Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik" Order for his significant contribution to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between our countries, as well as for the consistent development of ties in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.