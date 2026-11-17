A new era is beginning in the relations between Uzbekistan and Oman. In the city of Muscat, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said made a historic decision to elevate bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership. This agreement opens new opportunities for further expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transport, energy, and other vital sectors between the two countries.

Most notably, the parties not only defined priority areas for cooperation but also agreed to strengthen investment mechanisms that will serve to finance joint projects. In particular, the issue of doubling the authorized capital of the Uzbekistan-Oman Investment Company to $500 million was discussed in detail.

Negotiations in Muscat: a plan to take relations to a new level

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said held a meeting in a narrow format at the Al-Alam Palace in Muscat. The negotiations then continued with the participation of members of the official delegations.

At the beginning of the conversation, the head of our state expressed his gratitude to the Sultan for the warm welcome and the high attention shown. He also sincerely congratulated the Omani leader and the friendly people on the upcoming National Day holiday.

The meeting focused on strengthening traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, as well as taking relations to a qualitatively new level.

The parties noted with satisfaction that political dialogue and interdepartmental exchanges have intensified in recent years, and that the volume of trade and investment is steadily growing.