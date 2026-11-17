Uzbekistan and Oman move toward strategic partnership: a historic decision has been made (video)
A new era is beginning in the relations between Uzbekistan and Oman. In the city of Muscat, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said made a historic decision to elevate bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership. This agreement opens new opportunities for further expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transport, energy, and other vital sectors between the two countries.
Most notably, the parties not only defined priority areas for cooperation but also agreed to strengthen investment mechanisms that will serve to finance joint projects. In particular, the issue of doubling the authorized capital of the Uzbekistan-Oman Investment Company to $500 million was discussed in detail.
Negotiations in Muscat: a plan to take relations to a new level
President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said held a meeting in a narrow format at the Al-Alam Palace in Muscat. The negotiations then continued with the participation of members of the official delegations.
At the beginning of the conversation, the head of our state expressed his gratitude to the Sultan for the warm welcome and the high attention shown. He also sincerely congratulated the Omani leader and the friendly people on the upcoming National Day holiday.
The meeting focused on strengthening traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, as well as taking relations to a qualitatively new level.
The parties noted with satisfaction that political dialogue and interdepartmental exchanges have intensified in recent years, and that the volume of trade and investment is steadily growing.
The fact that the sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was held in Muscat on the eve of the high-level visit, as well as the organization of a number of business and cultural events, was also assessed as an important step in developing practical cooperation.
A $500 million investment company: a new opportunity for joint projects
Special attention was paid to expanding economic cooperation and increasing investments during the negotiations.
In particular, the issue of doubling the authorized capital of the Uzbekistan-Oman Investment Company to $500 million was discussed. This mechanism is expected to serve to promote joint projects involving entrepreneurs from both countries and to expand opportunities for financing promising initiatives.
The importance of launching the activities of the Central Asia and Caucasus Investment Fund, established with the participation of Omani funds, as soon as possible was also emphasized.
The parties agreed to develop practical cooperation in several priority areas. Among them are:
trade and investment;
transport and logistics;
energy and electrical engineering;
chemical and mining industries;
urban planning and tourism;
agriculture;
space research;
digitalization sectors.
These areas can create a foundation for implementing mutually beneficial projects for the economies of both countries.
Direct flights between Tashkent and Muscat are boosting cooperation
The issue of developing transport and logistics ties was also in the spotlight during the meeting.
The launch of direct flights between the capitals of the two countries in July of this year was highly praised. This not only facilitates travel but also creates additional opportunities for business contacts, tourism, and cultural cooperation.
Uzbekistan's geographical location in Central Asia and Oman's seaports and logistics infrastructure possess significant potential for developing mutually beneficial transport projects.
Joint cultural weeks and a youth forum may be organized
It was emphasized during the negotiations that cooperation should not be limited to economic interests alone, and that it is necessary to strengthen the closeness between the peoples.
To this end, it was proposed to hold culture and art weeks, organize a youth forum, and digitize and jointly study rare manuscripts.
Furthermore, the expediency of establishing fraternal ties between the ancient cities of Uzbekistan and Oman was noted. These initiatives could serve to study historical heritage, cultural exchange, and the development of tourism.
Uzbekistan and Oman toward strategic partnership: a "roadmap" will be developed
During the dialogue, views were also exchanged on current issues of international and regional importance.
The parties emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support within the framework of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, the "Gulf Arab States – Central Asia" format, and other influential structures.
The most important result of the negotiations was the historic decision by the leaders of the two countries to elevate the traditional friendship and trust-based relations between Uzbekistan and Oman to the level of a strategic partnership.
To ensure the practical implementation of these agreements, it is planned to adopt a special "roadmap" and establish a Coordinating Council mechanism.
At the end of the negotiations, Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan.
The agreements reached in Muscat could open a new chapter in the relations between the two countries. Now the main task is to consolidate the political decision on strategic partnership with concrete projects, investments, and tangible results for the people.
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