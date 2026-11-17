Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho performed one of the ancient Kazakh traditions, the "tusau-keser" ceremony, for a young boy from Kazakhstan in Dubai. According to this tradition, the ties on the legs of a child who has just started taking their first independent steps are cut. This symbolizes a wish for the child to take bold and successful steps in the future.

The interesting story began with the child's unique choice. His father showed him pictures of famous figures such as Lionel Messi, Gennady Golovkin, Mike Tyson, and Elon Musk, and asked him to choose one. Without hesitation, the boy pointed to the picture of the Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho.

Some time later, the family managed to meet Ronaldinho in the United Arab Emirates. They asked the football legend to perform the "tusau-keser" ceremony for their son. Ronaldinho accepted the request and cut the ties on the boy's legs.

The boy's father expressed his gratitude to the footballer, hoping that his son would grow up to be as successful and widely recognized as Ronaldinho in the future.