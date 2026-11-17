In India, a baby whose appearance is strikingly different from other members of their family has captured the attention of internet users. A video of the child, who stands out with their fair skin and blonde hair, has gone viral on social media, sparking various discussions.

The circulating video shows an Indian woman bathing her son. Users watching the footage expressed amazement at the baby's unusual appearance. In particular, his snow-white skin and light-colored hair caught the attention of many.

Among the local population, various views regarding the child have emerged. Some describe his appearance as an extraordinary phenomenon, even calling him a "god descended to Earth."

Users in the comments under the video also did not hide their astonishment. However, no reliable information has yet been provided regarding the exact reasons for the child's appearance.

Experts note that the skin and hair color of babies depend on hereditary factors, and certain genetic traits may not be clearly manifested in other family members. Therefore, it is not appropriate to draw conclusions about the child's origin or health based solely on a video.