Nvidia founder Jensen Huang had expressed his readiness to return to the position of CEO. However, the company's board of directors does not intend to support his proposal. Following Huang's resignation, the new leadership has begun managing the company and searching for a permanent CEO.

This was announced by the new chairman of the board, Harvey Jones, during a conference call, reports NBC News.

The board of directors has no intention of bringing Huang back

Harvey Jones refused to answer questions regarding Jensen Huang's resignation and the ongoing investigation. He emphasized that the board would provide additional information only when it deems it necessary.

"The board of directors, on behalf of our shareholders, is actively working to address the consequences the company is facing, as well as to strengthen its oversight capabilities in the future," Jones said.

This statement clarified the situation regarding Huang's desire to return to the company's leadership. The board has not yet agreed to his return.

Huang himself had said he was ready to return to his position

Jensen Huang had stated a day earlier that he was open to the possibility of returning as CEO.