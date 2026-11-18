Jensen Huang's fate at Nvidia is sealed: the board of directors does not want him back
Nvidia founder Jensen Huang had expressed his readiness to return to the position of CEO. However, the company's board of directors does not intend to support his proposal. Following Huang's resignation, the new leadership has begun managing the company and searching for a permanent CEO.
This was announced by the new chairman of the board, Harvey Jones, during a conference call, reports NBC News.
The board of directors has no intention of bringing Huang back
Harvey Jones refused to answer questions regarding Jensen Huang's resignation and the ongoing investigation. He emphasized that the board would provide additional information only when it deems it necessary.
"The board of directors, on behalf of our shareholders, is actively working to address the consequences the company is facing, as well as to strengthen its oversight capabilities in the future," Jones said.
This statement clarified the situation regarding Huang's desire to return to the company's leadership. The board has not yet agreed to his return.
Huang himself had said he was ready to return to his position
Jensen Huang had stated a day earlier that he was open to the possibility of returning as CEO.
"If the board of directors believes that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, employees, our company, and American interests, I would be happy to answer those calls and return to the CEO position," he said.
Huang mentioned that many employees, investors, business partners, and customers had asked him to return to lead the company.
However, the board's latest position indicates that such a return is not currently on the agenda.
Nvidia is looking for a new CEO
The company has engaged the executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to select a permanent CEO.
According to NBC News, this firm has experience in selecting high-level executives for technology corporations. Notably, it also participated in the process of finding a new CEO for Microsoft to replace Steve Ballmer in 2013–2014.
Currently, Nvidia's interim leader is CFO Colette Kress.
What caused Huang's resignation?
Jensen Huang founded Nvidia in 1993 and led it until the fall of 2026.
The scandal involving his personal life became public in October. According to reports, information surfaced about Huang's romantic relationship with Alice Huang, the head of the company Megaspeed. It was alleged that American intelligence services suspected the woman of espionage on behalf of China. Later, reports emerged that Huang also had relationships with two other employees who worked at the company.
Following this, it was announced that the Nvidia board of directors had removed him from his positions as president, CEO, and board member.
The Financial Times reported that Huang was discussing the possibility of returning as CEO with those around him and aiming to gain support from the White House in this process.
In the current situation, Nvidia faces two important tasks: strengthening confidence in the company's management system and selecting a new permanent leader. Despite Huang's desire to return, the board of directors has indicated that it is currently choosing a different path.
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…