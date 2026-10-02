Blogger who broadcasted live on day of mourning in Kazakhstan jailed for 10 days

In the city of Petropavlovsk, Kazakhstan, 42-year-old blogger Irina Antonenko was sentenced to 10 days of administrative arrest. This was reported by the police of the North Kazakhstan region.

According to reports, September 25 was declared a national day of mourning in Kazakhstan in memory of the 14 servicemen who died during military exercises in the Caspian Sea.

On that day, Irina Antonenko went live on social media and danced to music. After her actions on the broadcast caught the public's attention, the police investigated the incident.

Following the investigation, the police of the North Kazakhstan region sent the gathered materials to court. On September 29, the court reviewed the case against Antonenko, found her guilty of petty hooliganism, and sentenced her to 10 days of administrative arrest.

Earlier, it was reported that the police had held a preventive conversation with the blogger and issued a warning. Later, Antonenko apologized on social networks.

It should be noted that the court cited the offense of "petty hooliganism" as the reason for the blogger's punishment. The police stated that her actions on the day of mourning received a legal assessment in accordance with the established procedure of the law.