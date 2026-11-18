Real Madrid has decided to keep Turkish midfielder Arda Guler in the team for the long term. The parties have signed a new contract, and the 21-year-old footballer will now defend the colors of the "royal club" until the summer of 2032. This was reported by the official website of Real Madrid.

Guler with Real until 2032

According to the new agreement, Arda Guler's contract is valid until June 30, 2032. This decision signifies the club's trust in the talented midfielder and shows that they view him as an important part of their long-term project.

The Turkish footballer joined Real Madrid in July 2023 at the age of 18. Since then, he has participated in 126 matches for the team and won five trophies.

Champions League winner and member of the Turkish national team

During his time at Real Madrid, Guler has won the following trophies:

Champions League;

FIFA Club World Cup;

UEFA Super Cup;

La Liga;

Spanish Super Cup.

Additionally, Arda Guler has appeared in 38 matches for the Turkish national team to date.

The club's statement also noted the player's personal achievement. He was named the best young player of the Champions League in the 2025/2026 season.

Thus, Real Madrid has secured one of its talented players for several more years. For Arda Guler, the new contract provides an opportunity to continue his career in Madrid and achieve even greater success with the team.