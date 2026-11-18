According to the results of October, the population's inflation expectations increased by 0.4 percentage points, reaching 9.1 percent. Conversely, inflation expectations of business entities decreased by 0.7 percentage points, falling to 8.5 percent.

The rise in fuel and energy prices was cited as the primary concern for both the population and business representatives. Additionally, concerns regarding exchange rate fluctuations have intensified for the second consecutive month among both groups.

Among the regions, the highest inflation expectations were recorded in Tashkent. While the capital's residents estimated future inflation at 10.5 percent, the expectations of business representatives stood at 10.1 percent.

47 percent of Tashkent residents expect price increases to be in the range of 9–16 percent.

Inflation expectations among low-income segments of the population with monthly incomes of up to 2 million soums have also significantly worsened. In October, this figure rose from 7.6 percent to 9.4 percent. Inflation expectations also increased among population groups with monthly incomes between 2–10 million soums and 15–30 million soums.