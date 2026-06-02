Canada Head Coach Calls Uzbekistan a Team That Doesn't Give Up Easily

After Canada's victory in a friendly match against Uzbekistan, head coach Jesse Marsch shared his thoughts on the game. The American tactician expressed satisfaction with his players' performance while specifically praising Uzbekistan's solid defensive play and fighting spirit.

Marsch noted that the match was generally productive and meaningful for Canada. He mentioned that there were several strong individual performances, that players executed their roles, and that he was pleased with the result.

“I think it was a good game. We had a lot of good plays and good individual performances. We talked about it after the match: if we can clean up some small details, we will be able to control the game even more,” said Marsch.

Although Canada won, the coach did not hide that there are aspects to improve. He believes that by working on minor errors, Canada can control the ball better, dictate the tempo, and limit the opponent's chances in future matches.

At the same time, Marsch spoke warmly about the Uzbekistan national team. He described the “White Wolves” as a team that doesn't give anything away easily, defends reliably, and can put opponents in difficult situations.

“But Uzbekistan is a team that doesn't give anything away easily. They are very solid defensively. We scored two goals, and we could have even scored more. We looked dangerous on the counter-attacks, and many players showed a good performance,” he emphasized.

This assessment is important for Uzbekistan. Even though the result wasn't positive, the opposing coach's respect and his note on the defensive organization show the potential of our representatives. Ahead of the World Cup, these aspects—defensive discipline, counter-attacks, and intensity—are crucial.

Marsch also spoke about the condition of his players, stating that the Canadian national team members are nearing full fitness. Players feel good, the tempo is increasing, and this pleases the coach.

“It’s nice to see the players nearing 100 percent fitness, feeling good, and increasing the tempo. I’m happy with the result. It was a good first game for us,” he said.

For Canada, this match was an important test on the road to the World Cup. Marsch's squad achieved the result, but the coach knows there is still a lot of work ahead. He believes it is necessary to learn the right lessons and look stronger in the next match.

“Now we need to learn from this match and be stronger in the next one. Especially in difficult conditions like today, with many fouls and players returning from injury,” said the expert.

Marsch also commented positively on the pitch quality. He noted that the field allowed players to compete hard, slide, challenge for the ball, and showcase quality football.

“The pitch was actually in good condition. You could slide, battle, and challenge for the ball. I think the pitch allowed for a good game,” he said.

One of the most important aspects for the Canadian coach was the team's concentration. He mentioned that in such games, players might sometimes fear injury and drop the intensity, but this time, Canada remained focused.

“The most important thing was that our concentration was at a high level. Sometimes in these games, players fear injury and lower the intensity. We kept emphasizing that they shouldn't lose focus regardless of the situation,” said Marsch.

He believes the team must make the most of every day, continue to develop, and not lose sight of the main goals. The coach highly rated the players' mental state and emphasized that this mood helped secure the win.

“We must make the most of every day, push forward, and keep our goals in sight. The team must continue to grow and develop. Today, the players' mentality was literally at an ideal level. That helped us play well and get a good win,” he said.

Marsch also provided an update on the injured Moise. He said the player did not suffer a serious injury. During an attack, he collided with Derek and took a knock, but his current condition is not worrying.

“No, there is no serious problem. He collided with Derek during an attack and took a knock. He is in good shape. He has had similar situations before—he takes a hit but recovers quickly. He played a good 30 minutes. He will recover, and we will prepare him for the game against Ireland,” said the coach.

The Canadian coach also spoke warmly about players returning from injury, noting the hard work they put in to reach this level and create opportunities for themselves.

Marsch said that although some players haven't fully recovered, they felt good on the pitch. He mentioned that even though left-foot shooting drills aren't at full volume yet to allow for muscle recovery, the player scoring a goal with his left foot in a one-on-one situation pleased him.

“I think this helps him feel that he is very close to 100 percent fitness and ready for the World Cup,” said Marsch.

When asked about Jonathan Osorio playing in a different position, the coach described the player as a very intelligent performer. He said Osorio has significantly increased his intensity over the last two years and is in great shape.

“When it comes to Oso, we know he is a very intelligent player. In the two years since I arrived, he has significantly increased his intensity. He is in great shape now. He is working very well in training. Being able to play in different positions is his great advantage,” said Marsch.

The coach emphasized that considering the conditions of today's game, using Osorio in that specific position was the right decision. He also expressed satisfaction with the performance of Jayden Nelson and several other players.

At the end of the conversation, Marsch thanked the fans who came to the stadium despite the rainy and uncomfortable weather. He joked that Edmonton residents love bad weather even more than good weather.

“The fans were amazing. Everyone came early. The support for the national team is at a very good level. As we move forward, this interest will only grow. I am glad we were able to show interesting football on the pitch so the fans can be even more inspired over the next few weeks,” said the Canada head coach.

For Canada, the victory against Uzbekistan was a good signal before the World Cup. Marsch's team achieved the result, several players showed their worth, and they provided an enjoyable game for the fans. Uzbekistan, despite the defeat, was recognized by the opposing coach as a fighting team that is solid in defense and does not give up easily.

Such matches provide important lessons for both teams before the Mundial. Canada tested its strength once again, and Uzbekistan saw which aspects need more work in international-tempo games. There is little time left until the big stage, meaning every conclusion is worth its weight in gold.