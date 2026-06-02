Uzbekistan Cup Round of 16 features clash of giants

The exciting moments our football community has been waiting for have arrived! Today, the Uzbekistan Professional Football League (UzPFL) officially held the draw for the Round of 16 of the Uzbekistan Cup. The live ceremony delivered true sensations and unexpected super-clashes for football fans.

According to the draw results, the country's most famous and strongest clubs will face each other in the very first round of the playoffs. The match between Fergana's Neftchi and Tashkent's Pakhtakor, often described as the 'Uzbek El Clasico', will take place in Fergana. Additionally, the fierce Navbahor club from Namangan will host the strong Nasaf team from Karshi. These two matches alone will undoubtedly elevate the value of the Round of 16 to a final-level intensity.

Full pairings for the Uzbekistan Cup Round of 16:

In the initial playoff matches on the road to becoming cup champions, the following teams will take the field for a spot in the quarterfinals:

Sogdiana (Jizzakh) – QMU Jayhun (Karakalpakstan)

Andijon (Andijon) – Olimpik-MobiUz (Tashkent)

Neftchi (Fergana) – Pakhtakor (Tashkent)

Surkhon (Termez) – Guliston (Sirdaryo)

AGMK (Olmaliq) – Xorazm (Urgench)

Gazalkent (Tashkent Region) – Kokand-1912 (Kokand)

Bunyodkor (Tashkent) – Lokomotiv (Tashkent)

Navbahor (Namangan) – Nasaf (Karshi)

Every match is a true final!

According to the regulations, the winner of this stage is determined by a single match. There are no second chances here — the losing team is officially eliminated from the competition. The clubs listed first have the home-field advantage to host these historic clashes in front of their passionate fans.