As the global football community turns its eyes to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Americas, international sports media continue to provide insightful analysis. This time, a unique ranking of world clubs based on the number of players participating in the prestigious tournament has been published.

This list is also highly significant and a source of pride for Uzbek football fans. Manchester City, the English club where our national team's skilled defender Abduqodir Husanov plays, has topped the ranking as the team sending the most players to the World Cup.

Manchester City — the main 'foundation' of the World Cup

A total of 19 star players from the English giant will head across the ocean to defend their countries' honor. The list of Manchester City players participating in the 2026 World Cup is as follows:

Abduqodir Husanov (Uzbekistan), Nathan Ake, Tijjani Reijnders (Netherlands), Jeremy Doku (Belgium), Omar Marmoush (Egypt), Rodri (Spain), Rayan Cherki (France), Erling Haaland (Norway), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria), Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva (Portugal), Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic (Croatia), James Trafford, Nico O'Reilly, John Stones, Marc Guehi (England), and Antoine Semenyo (Ghana).

Bayern Munich in the top three!

Germany's famous Bayern Munich club took second place in the ranking. The German giant will send 18 of its representatives to the upcoming World Cup. Get to know the list of Bayern players covering regions from Great Britain to Asia:

Kim Min-jae (South Korea), Alphonso Davies (Canada), Manuel Neuer, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, Lennart Karl (Germany), Hiroki Ito (Japan), Dayot Upamecano, Michael Olise (France), Nicolas Jackson, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye (Senegal), Konrad Laimer (Austria), Luis Diaz (Colombia), Josip Stanisic (Croatia), and Harry Kane (England).

Who is in the top five?

In the following positions of the global ranking, we can see super clubs that clearly dominate in Europe. Specifically, London's Arsenal and France's PSG have sent 16 players each to their respective national teams. Catalonia's famous Barcelona club has secured its place in the World Cup rosters with 15 players.