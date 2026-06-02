Harry Kane rates his chances in the Ballon d'Or race

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane believes he will be a top contender for the Ballon d'Or if he wins the World Cup with England. The prolific forward, who scored 61 goals across all competitions, emphasized that a major international trophy would cement his status as the best player in the world. This is reported by Goal.com .

Although Kane is approaching 33, he has enjoyed one of the most brilliant seasons of his career. He became the Bundesliga top scorer with 36 goals in 31 matches. He also secured the European Golden Shoe for the second time in three years. Bayern Munich has benefited significantly from his outstanding performance.

In an interview with L'Equipe, the striker shared his dreams regarding the prestigious award to be presented in London on October 26. Despite his impressive domestic statistics, the Three Lions captain understands that international success with the national team is essential for ultimate glory.

"If England wins, I will undoubtedly be one of the favorites. Given the trophies I've won and the number of goals I've scored this season, I deserve to be in the race. Especially if we become World Champions, it's not hard to imagine an English player winning the award," said Kane.

The striker also acknowledged that the competition is fierce. He believes that Champions League finalists and other stars are also ready to compete. In particular, players like Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele are expected to be serious contenders for the prize.