Declan Rice Appointed Vice-Captain of England National Team

·41·Sport
Declan Rice Appointed Vice-Captain of England National Team

Thomas Tuchel has officially confirmed who will serve as the vice-captain of the England national team for the upcoming World Cup. Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice will take on a key leadership role as the primary assistant to team captain Harry Kane. The player has currently arrived at the training base in Florida to prepare for the tournament in North America. According to Goal.com reports .

Rice arrived at England's headquarters in West Palm Beach on Saturday evening, joining Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze. At the same time, the rest of the national team secured a 1-0 victory over New Zealand in a friendly match in Tampa. The midfielder's promotion to this position follows his successful performances for Arsenal in the Premier League and the Champions League.

At the post-match press conference, Thomas Tuchel emphasized that Declan Rice's character and experience are crucial for the team's success. "I believe Declan will be my vice-captain," said the German specialist. However, Tuchel admitted that he has not yet held a formal and detailed discussion with the player on this matter, and everything was settled informally.

Recall that Declan Rice previously wore the captain's armband in a friendly match against Wales when Harry Kane was absent from the squad. According to Tuchel, he explained the player's place in the hierarchy at that time. The Arsenal stars have now begun training with the main group, but their participation in the next match against Costa Rica remains uncertain.

EnglandDeclan RiceThomas TuchelArsenalWorld Cup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

The Evolution of Lionel Messi: Five Faces of the Argentine LegendThe Evolution of Lionel Messi: Five Faces of the Argentine LegendToday, 10:39Mbappe Predicts Top Scorer at 2026 World CupMbappe Predicts Top Scorer at 2026 World CupToday, 09:50Juventus Finds New Striker to Replace Dusan VlahovicJuventus Finds New Striker to Replace Dusan VlahovicToday, 08:59Lamine Yamal reveals why he wears a wristbandLamine Yamal reveals why he wears a wristbandToday, 08:39Marc Cucurella May Sacrifice His Hair for 2026 World Cup VictoryMarc Cucurella May Sacrifice His Hair for 2026 World Cup VictoryToday, 07:53Barcelona May Loan Swedish Footballer to EnglandBarcelona May Loan Swedish Footballer to EnglandToday, 07:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)