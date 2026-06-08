Declan Rice Appointed Vice-Captain of England National Team

Thomas Tuchel has officially confirmed who will serve as the vice-captain of the England national team for the upcoming World Cup. Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice will take on a key leadership role as the primary assistant to team captain Harry Kane. The player has currently arrived at the training base in Florida to prepare for the tournament in North America. According to Goal.com reports .

Rice arrived at England's headquarters in West Palm Beach on Saturday evening, joining Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze. At the same time, the rest of the national team secured a 1-0 victory over New Zealand in a friendly match in Tampa. The midfielder's promotion to this position follows his successful performances for Arsenal in the Premier League and the Champions League.

At the post-match press conference, Thomas Tuchel emphasized that Declan Rice's character and experience are crucial for the team's success. "I believe Declan will be my vice-captain," said the German specialist. However, Tuchel admitted that he has not yet held a formal and detailed discussion with the player on this matter, and everything was settled informally.

Recall that Declan Rice previously wore the captain's armband in a friendly match against Wales when Harry Kane was absent from the squad. According to Tuchel, he explained the player's place in the hierarchy at that time. The Arsenal stars have now begun training with the main group, but their participation in the next match against Costa Rica remains uncertain.