Real Madrid Demands Barcelona Be Stripped of Titles

·85·Sport
Real Madrid Demands Barcelona Be Stripped of Titles

Real Madrid has submitted an official request to UEFA to strip Barcelona of its historical titles amid the corruption scandal surrounding the Negreira case. Following a decisive 65-35 victory in the presidential elections, Florentino Perez launched a sharp attack against his arch-rival. According to Goal.com reports .

The Madrid club presented a special 500-page report to UEFA headquarters in Nyon. According to AS, the document contains evidence of systematic influence on results in the Spanish championship over the last 20 years. Real Madrid's leadership considers the annulment of Barcelona's trophies to be the fairest punishment.

Florentino Perez announced that diplomatic relations between the two clubs have been completely severed. He emphasized that Real Madrid was deprived of many points due to biased refereeing decisions. In particular, Perez claims that between 16 and 18 points were 'stolen' from his team in one of the previous seasons.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin previously described the Negreira case as one of the most serious situations in football. Although the organization is awaiting the final decision of the Spanish court, the explosive package of documents sent by Real Madrid may force UEFA to reopen investigations.

Real MadridBarcelonaUEFAFlorentino PerezNegreira Case
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