Jurrien Timber to Miss World Cup Due to Injury

·7·Sport
Jurrien Timber to Miss World Cup Due to Injury

The Netherlands national team has suffered a serious and heavy loss just days before the start of the World Cup overseas. Jurrien Timber, the skilled and reliable defender of the European giant, unexpectedly sustained a severe groin injury, officially ruling him out of the most important tournament of his career. This shocking news has saddened not only the representatives of the 'Land of Tulips' but also football fans around the world.

After thorough examinations and final consultations conducted by the medical staff and qualified doctors, it became completely clear that the footballer would not be able to take the field in this prestigious World Cup. Due to the severity of the injury, Timber is forced to begin a long-term treatment course. Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman decided to urgently call up a new candidate, Lutsharel Geertruida, to the squad to address this unexpected problem and fill the gap in the defensive line.

Geertruida, who has become a new member of the national team, is registered with the famous German club RB Leipzig. However, he spent the last season on loan at Sunderland in England, where he managed to attract the attention of experts with his high-level, substantive performances. Now, this skilled defender will try to ensure Timber's absence is not felt during the World Cup matches.

It is worth noting that the Netherlands national team will begin their campaign in the current World Championship this weekend, specifically on June 14, with a highly intense match against the strong Japan national team. Despite this loss occurring before the tournament, Ronald Koeman's pupils aim to achieve high results in the competition.

Always follow the latest dramatic events of the World Cup, internal team dynamics, transfer news, and exclusive reports on the health of football stars with us on the Zamin pages!

Jurrien TimberRonald KoemanRB LeipzigNetherlandsJapan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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