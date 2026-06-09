FIFA Rankings: How Many Points Did Uzbekistan Lose?

·7·Sport
FIFA Rankings: How Many Points Did Uzbekistan Lose?

The Uzbekistan national team lost 2.47 points in the FIFA rankings following their defeat in a friendly match against the Netherlands. This is noted in the FIFA national team ranking data.

In the match held on June 8, the 'White Wolves' suffered a defeat against the Netherlands national team in a friendly game. As a result, the Uzbekistan national team lost 2.47 points in the FIFA rankings, but nevertheless managed to retain their 50th position.

For reference, on June 2 of this year, Fabio Cannavaro's charges also suffered a defeat in a match against the Canada national team. After this match, the national team lost another 4 points in the FIFA online ranking system.

Thus, the Uzbekistan national team has lost a total of 6.47 points as a result of two friendly matches and, with 1458.73 points, continues its preparation for the World Cup.

In the current FIFA rankings, the reigning world champions, the Argentina national team, are in the lead. They are followed by the European champions, Spain, while the France national team, led by Didier Deschamps, rounds out the top three.

The updated FIFA national team rankings are expected to be officially announced on June 11 of this year.

UzbekistanNetherlandsFIFAFabio CannavaroArgentina
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