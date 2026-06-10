Borussia Dortmund ready to part ways with two stars

·1·Sport
Borussia Dortmund ready to part ways with two stars

Borussia Dortmund has made an unexpected decision regarding midfielders Marcel Sabitzer and Ramy Bensebaini. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, the club does not plan to extend their contracts, which expire in 2027. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to reports, the Dortmund team is prepared to let both players leave as free agents once their contracts expire. For now, the management has no intention of renewing their deals early or selling them in the current transfer window. Sabitzer and Bensebaini themselves do not plan to leave the club this summer.

According to the Transfermarkt portal, the players' market value is not very high, which means that letting them go for free will not cause significant financial damage to Borussia Dortmund. Although they are not considered permanent starters, they are seen as important assets for squad rotation.

Last season, Bensebaini made 32 appearances for the Dortmund side, while Sabitzer played in 34 matches. Staying true to its strict policy, the club is trying to resolve contract issues with players whose futures are uncertain well in advance.

As a reminder, Marcel Sabitzer was transferred from Bayern Munich in 2023 for 19 million euros. Ramy Bensebaini joined the team as a free agent after his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach expired.

Borussia DortmundMarcel SabitzerRamy BensebainiTransfersFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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