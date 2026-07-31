Jamie Carragher warns Liverpool over Bradley Barcola transfer

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Jamie Carragher warns Liverpool over Bradley Barcola transfer

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has urged the Merseyside club not to spend over £100 million on Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. He believes the club should focus its transfer policy on finding a suitable successor for Mohamed Salah, as the squad already has enough left-wingers. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to ESPN, Liverpool is preparing an official bid for the Paris Saint-Germain forward. PSG values their French attacker at approximately €150 million (£129 million). However, this potential signing has raised many questions among experts and fans.

When the left flank is crowded

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Jamie Carragher praised Barcola's talent but noted that his natural position is primarily on the left wing. In that position, Liverpool already has players like Cody Gakpo, talented youngster Rio Ngumoha, and new signing Victor Munoz.

According to Carragher, it is illogical to buy an expensive player for a position where the team already has at least four players who can comfortably operate on the left. The main problem is the lack of a player who can play on the right wing and replace Mohamed Salah.

The problem of replacing Salah

The former player pointed out that Liverpool currently lacks another player who feels completely comfortable on the right wing. He stated clearly that replacing Mo Salah is the main task at the moment and that Bradley Barcola would not be able to fulfill that role.

Carragher also expressed concern that such major transfers could hinder the development of young talents coming from the club's academy, including 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha, who scored against Wrexham in a pre-season game.

LiverpoolJamie CarragherBradley BarcolaMohamed SalahPremier League
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