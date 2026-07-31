An earthquake occurred near Tashkent

On July 31, at 16:13, a magnitude 2.8 earthquake was registered in the Zangiota district of Tashkent region. It was reported that the tremor was also felt in the capital and some adjacent areas.

According to official data, the epicenter of the earthquake was located approximately 11 kilometers north-west of Tashkent city, in the Zangiota district. The focus of the underground tremor was recorded at a depth of 5 kilometers.

Experts stated that the earthquake was felt to varying degrees in Tashkent city and a number of surrounding districts. In particular:

Uchtepa district — 3 points;

Shaykhontohur district — 2–3 points;

Chilonzor district — 2–3 points;

Olmazor district — 2 points;

Zangiota district — 2 points;

Tashkent city — 2 points;

Yakkasaroy district — 2 points;

Sergeli district — 2 points;

Mirobod district — 2 points;

Yunusobod district — 2 points.

No official information has been reported yet regarding casualties or destruction as a result of the earthquake. Authorized agencies stated that they are monitoring the situation.