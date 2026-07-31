Arsenal Reach Agreement for Bruno Guimaraes Transfer

London club Arsenal are nearing a definitive agreement for the transfer of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United. According to L'Equipe, the two sides reached a consensus after the "Gunners" submitted a new bid worth €90 million plus add-ons, as reported by Goal.com reported by.

It is understood that the Brazilian player has already agreed on personal terms, with the deal being a long-term contract running until 2031. He has wanted to move to North London for a month to play in the Champions League under Mikel Arteta.

With the transfer process entering a serious phase, talkSPORT reports that the player has asked Newcastle United management to delay his trip to La Manga for pre-season training. This further confirms that the deal is in its final stages.

Heavy Blows for Newcastle United

The summer transfer window is proving very difficult for Newcastle United. Having failed to qualify for European competition, Bruno Guimaraes decided to seek a new challenge. The Brazilian captain had openly communicated his intentions to the club hierarchy and former manager Eddie Howe.

It is worth noting that the English club has sold several of its key players this summer. Sandro Tonali joined Tottenham, while Anthony Gordon moved to Barcelona. Furthermore, manager Eddie Howe's departure has further complicated the situation at the club.

Financial Details and Implications of the Deal

Reports indicate that anticipating this situation, Newcastle United had already secured Monaco player Aladji Bamba. Meanwhile, the midfielder's former club Lyon are closely monitoring negotiations, as a 20% sell-on clause is expected to earn the French club over €8 million from the transfer fee.

With the new season approaching, Newcastle United faces significant changes. Amid squad depletion, the club will need to quickly integrate new players and reshape their midfield.