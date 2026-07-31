Ryan Williams Raises $10 Million for Ellis AI Aimed at Private Credit Managers

·32·Technology
Ryan Williams Raises $10 Million for Ellis AI Aimed at Private Credit Managers

Well-known entrepreneur and co-founder of the Cadre real estate investment platform, Ryan Williams, has announced that his AI-driven project Ellis AI has emerged from stealth mode and raised $10 million in initial funding. According to ixbt.com, these funds will be used to automate daily workflows for private credit managers and streamline their complex digital infrastructure. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The funding round saw participation from major venture capital funds such as First Round Capital, 645 Ventures, Harlem Capital, Khosla Ventures, Thrive Capital, Slow Capital, and Ariel Alternatives head Mellodi Hobson. The new startup specializes in solving fragmented workflow issues faced by private credit sector professionals, including document, spreadsheet, and correspondence management, utilizing AI agents.

An Experienced Founder and a New Problem

Project founder Ryan Williams is widely known for co-founding the Cadre real estate investment platform in 2014 alongside Josh and Jared Kushner. Over its operational history, the company raised over $160 million in investment and reached a peak valuation of $800 million. In 2024, Cadre was acquired by alternative investment company Yieldstreet for an undisclosed sum.

According to Williams, even while working at his former company, he noticed that while the front end of private markets had modernized, the underlying operational infrastructure remained fragmented. Last year, he began working on Ellis to solve precisely this problem, aiming to unify all disparate software, accounting data, and documents used by private credit firms into a single platform.

Artificial Intelligence and the Human Element

The Ellis platform deploys AI agents to perform tasks such as identifying data discrepancies, portfolio monitoring, and report preparation. For example, the system is expected to assist with month-end fund balance closing processes and allow professionals to eliminate excessive paperwork.

Since Excel has become the primary operating system for many financial firms, Ellis does not attempt to completely replace existing systems. Instead, it integrates with the software companies are already using. Williams emphasizes that while the technology simplifies existing processes, crucial decisions will always remain under human supervision.

The entrepreneur noted that despite the fully autonomous operation of AI, the role of professionals will not disappear. In his view, the goal is not to replace human judgment, but to help employees filter out data noise and make informed decisions faster.

Ellis AIRyan WilliamsArtificial IntelligenceVenture CapitalFinancial Technology
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