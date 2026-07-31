China has updated its 50 Beidou satellites

China has completed the full modernization of its global Beidou satellite navigation system. According to ixbt.com, the over-the-air software update process in space was carried out without any interruptions, which is a first in the history of global navigation. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to the China Satellite Navigation System Management Office, the large-scale upgrade program began in March 2026. Specialists applied a phased approach, installing new software components on individual spacecraft and testing their stability.

How the system's capabilities expanded

As a result of the implemented technical upgrades, a number of important performance indicators of the Beidou network have significantly improved. In particular, inter-satellite communication efficiency was increased, and the stability of receiving navigation signals in complex conditions was enhanced.

Additionally, engineers managed to increase the system's protection capabilities against various external obstacles and interference. This makes Beidou one of the most advanced and reliable space navigation networks in the world.

Current accuracy indicators

Currently, this orbital constellation includes 50 operational satellites. According to official data, the coordinate determination accuracy through the system is less than 2 meters, and the global positioning accuracy is less than 10 meters.

When using the high-precision positioning service, the horizontal accuracy is less than 30 centimeters, and the vertical accuracy is less than 60 centimeters. Furthermore, the PDOP indicator, which assesses the impact of satellite positions on navigation accuracy, has also improved.

In accordance with China's long-term strategy, the updated Beidou is expected to become the core foundation for smart infrastructure, autonomous transport, and industrial automation technologies in the future. By 2035, the system is planned to transform into an even more universal and intelligent space-time services platform.