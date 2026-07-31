China has updated its 50 Beidou satellites

·42·Technology
China has updated its 50 Beidou satellites

China has completed the full modernization of its global Beidou satellite navigation system. According to ixbt.com, the over-the-air software update process in space was carried out without any interruptions, which is a first in the history of global navigation. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to the China Satellite Navigation System Management Office, the large-scale upgrade program began in March 2026. Specialists applied a phased approach, installing new software components on individual spacecraft and testing their stability.

How the system's capabilities expanded

As a result of the implemented technical upgrades, a number of important performance indicators of the Beidou network have significantly improved. In particular, inter-satellite communication efficiency was increased, and the stability of receiving navigation signals in complex conditions was enhanced.

Additionally, engineers managed to increase the system's protection capabilities against various external obstacles and interference. This makes Beidou one of the most advanced and reliable space navigation networks in the world.

Current accuracy indicators

Currently, this orbital constellation includes 50 operational satellites. According to official data, the coordinate determination accuracy through the system is less than 2 meters, and the global positioning accuracy is less than 10 meters.

When using the high-precision positioning service, the horizontal accuracy is less than 30 centimeters, and the vertical accuracy is less than 60 centimeters. Furthermore, the PDOP indicator, which assesses the impact of satellite positions on navigation accuracy, has also improved.

In accordance with China's long-term strategy, the updated Beidou is expected to become the core foundation for smart infrastructure, autonomous transport, and industrial automation technologies in the future. By 2035, the system is planned to transform into an even more universal and intelligent space-time services platform.

BeidouChinaSatelliteNavigationTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Tesla May Sell or Spin Off Its Business in ChinaTesla May Sell or Spin Off Its Business in ChinaToday, 18:55Delivery by Yandex Robot Couriers Starts in AstanaDelivery by Yandex Robot Couriers Starts in AstanaToday, 18:55Ugreen Introduces Advanced Nexode Pro Charger with 160 W PowerUgreen Introduces Advanced Nexode Pro Charger with 160 W PowerToday, 18:27Alfa-Bank Released a New App for iPhone OwnersAlfa-Bank Released a New App for iPhone OwnersToday, 17:51Ryan Williams Raises $10 Million for Ellis AI Aimed at Private Credit ManagersRyan Williams Raises $10 Million for Ellis AI Aimed at Private Credit ManagersToday, 17:26Avito Uslugi Launches Search Filter for AI SpecialistsAvito Uslugi Launches Search Filter for AI SpecialistsToday, 16:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free