Chelsea legend urges club to sign Marcus Rashford

·0·Sport
Chelsea legend urges club to sign Marcus Rashford

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has urged the London club to consider signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The 28-year-old is currently preparing to return to Old Trafford following a successful loan spell at Barcelona, though his future remains uncertain. This is reported by Goal.com .

Rashford enjoyed a high-level season in Spain, recording 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions. Winning La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona, he proved he has regained his form after a difficult period in Manchester. Nevertheless, Hansi Flick's side decided against activating his purchase option, preferring to prioritize the transfer of Anthony Gordon.

In an interview with SunSport, Joe Cole stated: “It all depends on wages and the transfer fee. Rashford fits many criteria for Chelsea, but they shouldn't overspend. He needs to keep working on himself, as he regained his confidence at Barcelona. Chelsea should definitely make an inquiry.”

The expert noted that Chelsea lacks experienced forwards. If Rashford joins the London club, he would become one of the most experienced players with nearly 300 Premier League appearances. Arsenal is also currently showing interest, as Mikel Arteta is looking for a versatile player to strengthen his attack.

Cole also touched upon the club's financial situation. He believes that Xabi Alonso (referring to the manager) must act smartly in the market. “Chelsea has spent a lot of money, now they need to be frugal. If big transfers don't happen, fans must accept the team as it is and understand that this is not the Chelsea of 10 years ago,” the former player added.

ChelseaManchester UnitedMarcus RashfordTransfersPremier League
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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