England national team defeats Costa Rica in a landslide victory

·36·Sport
England national team defeats Costa Rica in a landslide victory

The heat of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted on the green pitches of the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is rising. England, one of the main contenders for the trophy, played their final warm-up match before the tournament. In an intense clash in Orlando, the English side dominated Costa Rica, scoring three unanswered goals and giving their fans a festive mood.

This match was a perfect opportunity for renowned German coach Thomas Tuchel to assess the physical and tactical condition of his players one last time. Anthony Gordon was one of the brightest stars for England. The creative winger not only outplayed the defense to score but also provided an assist, contributing significantly to the win.

Looking at the match details, the scoring opened early in the 9th minute through experienced midfielder Declan Rice. In the second half, Anthony Gordon calmly converted a penalty in the 68th minute to extend the lead. Ollie Watkins, who came off the bench, sealed the victory in the 87th minute.

Thomas Tuchel utilized extensive rotation throughout the match, giving playing time to key stars including Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka.

Friendly match details:

England — Costa Rica — 3:0

June 10. Orlando.

Goals: Rice (9), Gordon (68, penalty), Watkins (87).

England lineup: Pickford (Henderson, 63), James (Spence, 63), Konsa (Watkins, 71), Stones (Guehi, 63), O'Riley (Burn, 71), Anderson (Mainoo, 71), Rice (Eze, 63), Madueke (Saka, 63), Bellingham (Quansah, 71), Gordon (Rashford, 71), Kane (Rogers, 63).

After this confident win, England turns its focus to official matches. According to the schedule, Tuchel's side will play their first World Cup match on June 17 against Croatia. This central clash is undoubtedly set to be one of the most intense battles of the tournament's opening days.

Follow England's World Cup journey, Thomas Tuchel's tactical moves, and all exclusive, hot news from the tournament with us on Zamin!

EnglandCosta RicaThomas TuchelOrlandoCroatia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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